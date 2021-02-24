Patient Plus Urgent Care, PRIME Occupational Medicine launch partnership

Patient Plus Urgent Care has partnered with PRIME Occupational Medicine to bring professional care to the Mid City and north Baton Rouge communities.

The addition of PRIME Occupational Medicine to Patient Plus’ current services at its locations in Mid City and north Baton Rouge will bring more comprehensive health services to the area, the companies say in an announcement. Occupational Medicine is a specialist branch of health care that focuses on the physical and mental well-being of employees in the workplace.

The PRIME services will launch on March 1 at the Mid City Patient Plus location on Florida Boulevard. Occupational services such as fit-for-duty exams and drug and alcohol testing will be provided, allowing the local workforce more accessible care. Patient Plus Urgent Care has operated clinics in the Baton Rouge area since 2016. The clinics provide on-site diagnostic services including X-rays, COVID-19 tests, flu tests, strep tests, EKGs, physical exams and vaccinations.

PRIME Occupational Medicine, which was founded in 1994, has 10 facilities throughout the Gulf Coast.