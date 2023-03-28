Partnerships like LSU has with Caesars barred under new rules from gaming industry 

The U.S. gambling industry is adopting a new responsible marketing code that will ban sportsbooks from partnering with colleges to promote sports wagering, bar payments to college and amateur athletes for using their name, image or likeness, and end the use of the terms “free” or “risk-free” to describe promotional bets.

The American Gaming Association told The Associated Press this morning that the changes are necessary to keep up with developments in the fast-growing legal sports betting industry, which currently operates in Louisiana and 32 other states plus Washington, D.C. The group is the national trade association for the commercial gambling industry.

But the group also follows criticism of the gambling industry from regulators and those who treat gambling addiction; several states are outlawing the kind of betting partnerships covered by the code, and others are taking a renewed look at overall sports betting advertising.

One New York congressman has introduced legislation that would ban all online and digital sports betting advertising.

“It has always been important that we get sports betting right,” says Bill Miller, the association’s president and CEO. “It’s always been our No. 1 interest in creating a high bar for responsible advertising and protecting consumers.”

He says it was always the association’s goal to proactively update its marketing code and it will review it annually moving forward. Keith Whyte, executive director of the National Council on Problem Gambling, praised the new rules.

The new rules, to which all the association’s members have agreed, also require that anyone depicted in sports betting advertising be at least 21 years old. They also restrict advertising to media where at least 73.6% of the audience is reasonably expected to be 21 or older.

Although the new rules take effect immediately, companies that have existing advertising campaigns in place that would be affected by them will be allowed to continue them until July 1.

There are five partnerships between the gambling industry and colleges that promote or advertise sports betting. They include a deal between Michigan State University and Caesars Entertainment and one between Caesars and LSU that led to the university sending emails to Baton Rouge students—including some who were too young to legally bet—encouraging them to “place your first bet (and earn your first bonus).” Read more.