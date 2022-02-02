Parades are rolling: See this year’s Mardi Gras calendar   

Mardi Gras is officially back in the Capital City.

Here is this year’s lineup of events, put together by 225 magazine.

Plans are accurate as of Feb. 2, and most events are listed as “rain or shine.” Check with the parade krewes for the latest on times and locations closer to the events.

Mystic Krewe of Mutts —This puppy parade will roll through downtown on Sunday, Feb. 13 , with the theme “Back in the Saddle;”

Krewe of Artemis —Baton Rouge’s all-female Mardi Gras krewe will parade through downtown on Friday, Feb. 18 ;

Krewe Mystique de la Capitale —This krewe will parade downtown on Saturday, Feb. 19 ;

Krewe of Orion —This parade will also roll downtown on Feb. 19 . This year’s theme is “Glad to be Back;”

Krewe of Oshun —Another Saturday parade, Oshun will roll on Feb. 19, on Howell Boulevard. Find it on Facebook and Instagram ;

Mid City Gras —Set for Sunday, Feb. 20, on North Boulevard, this parade is themed “Back to the Future to 2022;”

Krewe of Southdowns —Scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 25, in the Southdowns neighborhood, Krewe of Southdowns’ theme for 2022 is “It’s Showtime!”

Spanish Town Mardi Gras —The iconic Spanish Town parade will roll downtown on the morning of Feb. 26 with the theme “Porn Again Flamingos.”

See the full list.