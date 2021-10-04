PAR selects Steven Procopio as new president

The board of directors for the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana has selected Steven Procopio, currently PAR’s policy director, to be the group’s next president.

PAR is one of the most widely recognized nonpartisan policy organizations in Louisiana, perhaps best known for its reviews of proposed state constitutional amendments. Procopio will replace Robert Travis Scott, who has been PAR’s president since 2011 and is retiring from the position next month.

“Steven has the proven chops to carry PAR forward as the leading independent voice for good government in Louisiana,” Kristin Wall, who chairs PAR’s board, says in a prepared statement. “He’s an outstanding policy expert with a resume incredibly well suited for the job.”

Procopio has been PAR’s policy director since 2014. He was director of research and accountability for former Lt. Gov. Mitch Landrieu and held multiple roles in the Division of Administration under former Gov. Bobby Jindal, becoming chief of staff for the division in 2012, according to PAR.

Early in his career he held positions with the East Baton Rouge City-Parish Planning Commission, including as manager of the Advanced Planning and Research Division. He was the founding director of the LSU Public Policy Research Lab, PAR says.

Procopio earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in political science from LSU and a Ph.D. in political science from Indiana University. He is the first PAR president since the early 1950s to hold a Ph.D., PAR says.