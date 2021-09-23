Pandemic sparks rapid growth in software robots to perform routine office jobs 

The pandemic-fueled growth in the adoption of software robots designed to ease routine office work is making one task a lot easier for chief information officers: selling the idea to their corporate bosses, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The technology—known as robotic process automation, or software bots—became a critical tool last year during COVID-19 lockdowns and office closures as companies worked to keep their businesses up and running. Many turned to bots to handle tasks like processing payroll data or expense reports and fielding call-center queries.

The robotic process automation market is expected to grow by double digits through 2024, according to information technology research and consulting firm Gartner Inc. It predicts global revenue in the sector will reach $1.89 billion this year, up 19.5% from 2020.

Up to 40% of companies worldwide increased their use of software bots and other forms of automation in response to the pandemic, according to estimates from International Data Corp., a technology research firm. Read the full story.