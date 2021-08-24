Pandemic reignites job licensing debates 

The coronavirus pandemic has heated up the long-simmering debate on whether a swath of workers should need a license for jobs such as hair braiding, nursing and fitness training.

Nearly one-quarter of Americans employed full time, or, 29 million workers, held a license last year according to the Labor Department.

President Joe Biden and some congressional Republicans say the need to hold a license to work in many different roles blocks Americans from taking well-paying jobs. Those concerns have been raised as job openings rose to a record 10.1 million at the end of June, but 3.4 million fewer workers were in the labor force that month versus February 2020, before the pandemic took hold in the U.S., The Wall Street Journal reports.

Licensing rules affect some Louisiana businesses to a greater degree than others. Hair braiding, for example, requires more than 500 hours of training for a license. Practicing without a license could result in a $5,000 fine.

Advocates of the requirements say licenses and regulations around occupations such as barbers and insurance agents help keep the public healthy and protected.

At the beginning of the pandemic, several states implemented temporary and emergency policies that waived or loosened requirements around licenses to beef up the medical workforce. Now some state lawmakers are considering making those changes permanent and are discussing multistate compacts to recognize licenses from elsewhere in fields such as audiology, occupational therapy and psychology. Read the full story.