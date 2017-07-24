Paid family leave benefits cost business more, but increases employee loyalty

“We want employees to say, ‘I’m able to do this right now because the company cares.’” —Sandy Michelet, human resources director, Sparkhound (Photo by Brian Baiamonte)

In 2016, for the first time ever, the presidential candidates of both major political parties proposed plans for paid family leave. Doing so raised the profile of the issue, sparking an ongoing national debate about who should ultimately bear the responsibility of more comprehensive leave policies—state and federal governments, employers or both.

President Donald Trump, in a February address to Congress, requested bipartisan support for policies that ensure parents have access to paid family leave.

Until the federal government’s ultimate role—if any—is decided, employers are left in a regulatory no man’s land about a benefit employees increasingly desire.

“In Louisiana, it is not something the entire state has picked up on and implemented, but it is something being heavily considered by companies that know the value of it,” says Lakeisha Robichaux, CEO of Chief of Minds, a Baton Rouge-based human resources management and business strategy firm.

About 50% of her clients have in recent months expressed an interest in paid family leave benefits for their employees, says Robichaux, who before launching her own company worked for several Fortune 100 and 500 companies. “Others are not as aware of it,” she adds, “so we are initiating conversations about it to gauge their interest.”

Still, the benefit remains something of a rariety in the workplace; only 13% of all private sector employees have access to paid family leave, according to a 2016 report published by the U.S. Department of Labor.

COMPETITION AND CULTURE

A company’s ability to offer paid family leave—like most things in business—comes down to money. Yet the return on that investment, says Robichaux, is increased employee retention and the ability to attract high-quality workers who likely have competing employment options.

“Anytime individuals are looking to join a company, or stay with a company, they are going to look at the reward,” says Sandy Michelet, human resources director at Sparkhound, a Baton Rouge-based IT services firm. “They are going to look at the work environment and the work that they get to do, and then the package they use to take care of themselves and their family.”

Sparkhound began offering five days of paid parental leave this year as part of its revamped benefits strategy, which also includes an additional day of paid leave, called a day of giving, in which employees are paid for a day of volunteer work in the community.

“That whole package is something we think is a big part of building out a strategy to keep our employees happy and keep them with us,” says Michelet, adding it also sends a message about the company’s values.

Increasingly, says Robichaux, recruited job candidates are inquiring about leave benefits as well as flexibility in the workplace. Consequently, the quest to land the best-qualified employee is forcing companies to expand benefit offerings, including family leave.

“A big part of it is what your competition is doing, because people will say ‘I can get this over there’ and we never want to lose people because of that,” she says, adding Sparkhound took the step to offer paid family leave because many of its competitors don’t.

“Employees need to put some kind of metrics in place to evaluate the success of their new policy because if it is not really working, they can test new things and tweak it over time.” —Lakeisha Robichaux, CEO, Chief of Minds

FINDING THE RIGHT FIT

Indeed, the costs associated with offering extended paid days off can be an issue, but even more challenging is maintaining productivity during those times when the workforce is reduced. That’s why, Michelet says, it’s critical to offer a benefits package that actually provides value to employees.

“No matter what you offer, there is a big cost, so if you are going to offer them paid family leave benefits, you have to make sure that they matter,” she says.

In an effort to craft something of a customized plan, Michelet and her team spent months eliciting employee feedback on what benefits were most important to them. Among the questions Sparkhound executives asked: Is this something employees want? Is this something that is going to positively impact the employees and the company? Is this something that will make a difference in our employees’ lives?

“Those are the questions employers have to ask,” Michelet says.

Still, concerns over lost productivity remains the biggest obstacle to companies offering paid family leave plans. Instead of focusing on the problem, says Robichaux, employers need to spend more time on solutions, such as identifying employees who can be cross-trained or looking into hiring temp workers. Also important, she says, is having a detailed training program and troubleshooting various scenarios that may arise if multiple employees are out at the same time.

Thinking through such scenarios is a good exercise for employers, she says, even if they ultimately don’t end up enacting a paid family leave policy.

“It is very enlightening,” she says, “because it gives the company an opportunity to look internally—not just from the leave standpoint, but from a productivity and performance standpoint.”

GETTING CREATIVE

No doubt, larger companies can usually absorb the cost of implementing robust paid leave policies of eight, 12 or even 16 consecutive weeks more easily. Yet smaller companies, says Robichaux, can consider smaller and more flexbile options that fit within their budget.

For example, some of Robichaux’s clients are creating non-consecutive plans that give employees more leave flexibility, but also allows the employer to spread the cost over a longer period of time. Robichaux says there’s a variety of options available to business owners, like offering two weeks of paid time off at 100% of the employee’s salary followed by four weeks of working remotely. Another option is staggering the percentage of salary paid—100% for the first two weeks, then 60% for the next two.

“With a creative design, affordability is more manageable for some businesses,” Robichaux says. “Of course, it depends on the budget and the size of the company as well, but what we are looking at is making it more flexible and being creative around the designs of the plans.”

It’s a challenge Robichaux knows all too well. She’s currently restructuring the benefits plan at her own company to include paid family leave for her employees.

“We are not one of the larger corporations,” she says, “but the good thing about that is we can be creative in the design of what we do.”

Implementing “cutting edge” leave policies is great, says Robichaux, but it’s important to make sure the plan is effective after it has been developed and enacted.

“Employees need to put some kind of metrics in place to evaluate the success of their new policy,” she says, “because if it is not really working, they can test new things and tweak it over time.”

Robichaux recommends keeping track of any changes in retention rates as well as employee usage rates, adding employers should regularly elicite feedback from their workers.

“Our culture is one where they know they are valued, family is valued,” she says, “and in the event that something happens, they know they are supported.”