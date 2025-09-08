Our Lady of the Lake plans $5M overnight unit in Livingston Parish

Our Lady of the Lake is planning to build a new overnight unit at its Livingston Parish campus, a project that promises to bring the parish its first-ever overnight hospital beds.

That’s according to Chuck Spicer, president of OLOL’s Baton Rouge and Northshore markets, who tells Daily Report that the project is expected to break ground “within the next couple of months” and that the new unit is expected to be open by late spring 2026. The project will cost between $5 million and $6 million, he says.

“We’re going to be building overnight capability in Livingston,” Spicer says. “We’ll create a small unit for overnight capability to keep patients in Livingston who otherwise would’ve been transferred [elsewhere]. … These will be the first overnight capability beds in Livingston Parish ever.”

News of the project comes nearly a year after Baton Rouge General announced plans to build its own neighborhood hospital in Livingston Parish at Interstate 12 and Juban Road, not far from OLOL’s campus, which opened in 2013. BRG’s facility is expected to open in 2027.

Spicer says OLOL’s project represents just the first step of a larger journey for its Livingston campus.

“We have a bigger plan for Livingston to bring procedural areas and, ultimately, even an expansion of the facility,” he says.

OLOL’s investment plans don’t begin and end in Livingston, though. Several other capital projects are in the works across the entire Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, Spicer says, though those other projects will be announced at a later date.

“The capital investment within the Lake is going to be in the hundreds of millions in the next five years,” Spicer says. “I think it’s because there’s some pent-up demand for projects. And the thing that I’m most gratified to see is that it’s not going to be invested in one place. We’re going to invest in Livingston and in St. Elizabeth in Gonzales and at the children’s hospital. … We’re going to be touching a lot of bases with our capital investments, not just focusing on one place.”

In August, Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center announced that it is planning a sweeping $55 million renovation of its emergency room, the busiest ER in Louisiana and the Capital Region’s only Level I trauma center. Read more about that project here.