OSHA to increase fines for violations beginning next week

Running afoul of OSHA will get more expensive for companies beginning next week.

The agency announced it’s increasing the maximum fines it can levy for violations, which go into effect Tuesday, Jan. 17.

OSHA’s maximum penalty for serious and other-than-serious violations will increase to $15,625 per violation, from $14,502, a 7.74% increase. Likewise, the maximum penalty for willful or repeated violations will increase to $156,259 per violation, from $145,027.

Tasked with enforcing safe and healthful working conditions, the agency says this cost-of-living adjustment is necessary to advance the effectiveness of civil monetary penalties and maintain their deterrent effect.

In 2022, OSHA fined six Baton Rouge-area businesses with initial penalties of at least $40,000. Read the announcement.