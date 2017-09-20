Opposing sides in Rouzan case meet in court

A long-disputed case between Rouzan developer Tommy Spinosa and two families whose properties sit in the middle of his Traditional Neighborhood Development—but are not technically part of it—are back before 19th Judicial District Court Judge Janice Clark this afternoon.

At issue in the hearing, which began at 2 p.m., is whether several homes Spinosa built atop an access road the families used before Rouzan was developed have to be removed and by when.

Also before the court is whether the Welch and Hoover families are entitled to monetary damages.

The hearing comes one day before the Sept. 21 deadline set by the First Circuit Court of Appeals to resolve the two issues. But the opposing sides interpret the appellate court ruling differently so it’s not clear what may result from the hearing.

