How has one company held on to a lucrative sanitation contract since 2005?

It has been 12 years since the city-parish last put its multimillion dollar contract for garbage and recycling collection out for bid. But at its Oct. 25 meeting, the Metro Council voted unanimously to again renew its contract with Republic Services, worth at least $6 million a year.

Though the sanitation contract is considered a service that does not need to be publicly bid, according to the Parish Attorney’s Office, some have suggested that after more than a decade it might be time to write new bid specs and open up the process to competition.

But both the Council, which seldom agrees on anything, and Mayor Sharon Weston Broome’s administration believe renewing Republic’s contract for an additional five years is a good deal for the city-parish.

“This was negotiated to try to make sure we got the best deal for the residents and the best services,” Chief Administrative Officer Darryl Gissel says.

