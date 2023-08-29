On the anniversary of Katrina comes a call for better educating engineers 

Future engineers need a greater understanding of past failures—and how to avoid repeating them—a Louisiana-based nonprofit says as it marks today’s 18th anniversary of the deadly, catastrophic levee breaches that inundated most of New Orleans during Hurricane Katrina.

Having better-educated engineers would be an important step in making sure that projects such as levees, bridges or skyscrapers can withstand everything from natural disasters to everyday use, says Levees.org.

Founded in 2005, the donor-funded organization works to raise awareness that Katrina was in many ways a human-caused disaster. Federal levee design and construction failures allowed the hurricane to trigger one of the nation’s deadliest and costliest disasters.

The push by Levees.org comes as Hurricane Idalia takes aim at Florida’s Gulf Coast, threatening storm surges, floods and high winds in a state still dealing with lingering damage from last year’s Hurricane Ian.

And it’s not just hurricanes or natural disasters that offer a learning opportunity for engineers. Rosenthal and H.J. Bosworth, a professional engineer on the group’s board, points to other major failures such as the Minneapolis highway bridge collapse in 2007 and the collapse of a skywalk at a hotel in Kansas City, Missouri, among others.

Levees.org wants to make sure students graduating from engineering programs can “demonstrate awareness of past engineering failures.” The group is enlisting support from engineers, engineering instructors and public works experts, as well as the general public. This coalition will then urge the Accrediting Board of Engineering Schools to require instruction on engineering failures in its criteria for accrediting a program.

“This will be a bottom-up effort,” says Sandy Rosenthal, the founder of Levees.org. Read the full story.