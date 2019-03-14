OLOL yet to make audit details public on Funes embezzlement allegations

Officials with Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center have yet to make public a report from independent auditor Deloitte that is expected to shed new light on allegations that the hospital’s chief fundraiser—ousted OLOL Foundation President John Paul Funes—embezzled nearly $1 million in foundation funds.

Members of the boards of directors of OLOL and the hospital’s parent system, Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, were jointly briefed on the report at noon. The OLOL Foundation board was scheduled to be briefed at 2 p.m.

A hospital spokesman says a media release has been prepared and will be issued “on the direction of the hospital boards.” There is no word on when that might be or whether the public release will contain full or only select details from the report.

Members of the various boards reached by phone this afternoon declined to comment. Others did not return calls seeking comment.

Among those anxiously awaiting the report is Funes’ criminal attorney, Walt Green, who says no one from OLOL has shared information from the audit with him or his client.

District Attorney Hillar Moore, who is investigating the case with detectives from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, has not seen the report either. He says he plans to get together with OLOL officials next week on the matter.

When OLOL first announced Funes’ firing last November in connection with the allegations, hospital officials said Deloitte had been retained to “evaluate the safeguards we have in place and to conduct a comprehensive review of the Foundation’s expenditures for many years.”