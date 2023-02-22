OLOL takes operational helm of LSU student health center

Our Lady of the Lake Health officially took over LSU’s student health center today, one year after the hospital system invested $170 million in the university to fund research and redevelop the student health cetner’s operation, according to an LSU announcement.

The takeover, which combines the Catholic medical system with the public university, was delayed by a month while officials waited for final approval of the partnership from the LSU Board of Supervisors, which approved the agreement Feb. 10. OLOL says current student services will not be changed.

The partnership will bring pharmacy services, expand telemedicine capacity and provide up to $3 million annually for 10 years of in-kind services for uninsured and underinsured LSU students, Louisiana Illuminator reports. OLOL is also donating $15 million for a new interdisciplinary science building and $10 million over the next four years for health research.

In addition to operating the health center, OLOL and LSU plan to break ground on the $109 million Interdisciplinary Science Building in April. Read more about the partnership from a recent Daily Report.