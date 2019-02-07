OLOL spending $40M for main campus infrastructure upgrades

Work is underway on some $40 million in infrastructure upgrades to the Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center’s main campus, President and CEO Scott Wester tells Daily Report.

The work, done in partnership with Bernhard Energy Solutions, includes replacing boilers and updating the HVAC system, moves Wester estimates will cut OLOL’s utility bill by $2 million.

“Our building at the main campus is about 40 years old,” Wester says. “It was time to do some major infrastructure work.”

The upgrades are expected to be finished by the summer of 2020.

In addition, OLOL, as part of its Vision 2020 plan, is expected to finish patient room upgrades by October. Wester says the hospital has been working for more than a decade to update the rooms in an effort to improve patient and family experiences at the facility.

Once the room renovations are completed—and the children’s hospital moves into its new $230 facility along Interstate 10 in October—the focus will shift to redesigning the main campus to be an acute adult hospital.