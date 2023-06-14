Office market is in transition as tenants ask for less space, different lease terms 

Baton Rouge’s office sector is seeing a bit of improvement when it comes to occupancy, as employees continue to return to the office. However, the TRENDS real estate report forecasts that the oversupplied market will remain relatively flat due to stifling economic conditions faced by landlords and the post-pandemic shift in tenant priorities.

Because of remote and hybrid work models, companies have been reducing their office space requirements by an average of 10% to 15% when renewing or extending their leases. As a result, most of the leasing activity over the past year has come from existing tenants who were either downsizing or relocating to a location that offers more favorable lease terms. And when tenants do sign new leases, they tend to be for shorter periods—prioritizing flexibility over long-term commitment.

Tenants in the market for a new space have generally been looking for ready-to-occupy offices. This tendency has placed landlords at a disadvantage as operating expenses such as utilities, janitorial supplies and services, property taxes and insurance have tightened profit margins and made it more difficult for owners to reinvest in build-outs and renovations.

