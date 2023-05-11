Ochsner plans to lay off nearly 800 employees 

Ochsner Health is planning to lay off nearly 800 employees across Louisiana and Mississippi, WAFB-TV reports.

Ochsner CEO Pete November sent a message to staff members today informing them of the pending layoffs, citing increased labor costs, a nationwide shortage of patient care clinicians, and high inflation as the decision’s main drivers.

November said the layoffs won’t affect doctors, nurses, and other patient-facing staff. Workers in management, administrative jobs, and clerical positions will see most of the cuts. Watch the full story.