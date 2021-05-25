Ochsner partners with health startup to offer digital counseling for its employees 

Ochsner Health System is rolling out a new digital counseling platform for anonymous group support for its employees through a partnership with wellness startup Even Health, according to a recent news release.

Maryland-based Even Health, which owns the virtual reality counseling platform called Cabana, says it offers “employers a modern solution to addressing depressive triggers for their employees, families and dependents at a fraction of the cost of today’s mental health resources.”

Ochsner will introduce Cabana through a staggered rollout to its 30,000 employees starting this month. Ochsner staff will be able to connect with peers from health care systems across the country to discuss issues they face individually and as health care professionals.

The partnership highlights increasing employer efforts to support workers’ mental health, a trend brought on in part by the pandemic and the additional stress on workers it caused. According to CNBC, on-demand and app-based mental health care providers have surged in the last year, with companies offering workers free or discounted subscriptions for teletherapy or guided meditation.