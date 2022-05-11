Ochsner giving LSU Eunice money to expand nursing programs  

An Ochsner hospital is giving LSU Eunice $698,000 to expand allied health programs and add students.

Ochsner Lafayette General says it wants to boost the nursing and surgical technology programs at the college, LSU announced.

Officials say both programs will be able to add students to courses that start in August. The nursing program will be able to add 30 and the surgical technology program will add 24.

The hospital has partnered with LSU Eunice since 2016. Officials say the hospital donated classroom and clinical laboratory space in Lafayette to the school in 2016 and provided more space in 2017 for the college’s surgical technology program.

Nearly 100 nursing students have graduated from courses taught at the hospital campus.

This is not the only hospital that has partnered with the LSU system; in February, LSU announced $245 million in investments by Our Lady of the Lake for its Baton Rouge campus.