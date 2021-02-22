Ochsner begins construction on Gonzales health center

Ochsner Health today announced it has started construction on a new clinic at the intersection of La. 30 and South Burnside Avenue in Gonzales.

Scheduled to open in summer 2022, the previously announced Ochsner Health Center–Gonzales will offer both primary and specialty care, with a total project cost of $24.2 million.

The two-story building will provide 51,600 square feet of space, including 18 exam rooms, a laboratory and a full radiology suite with MRI.

This project is the latest in an aggressive series of expansions by the health system across the region. It joins Ochsner’s existing facilities in Ascension Parish, including Ochsner Health Center–Prairieville, Ochsner Urgent Care on Airline Highway and Ochsner Therapy & Wellness on North Burnside Avenue near Cannon Road.

The Ochsner Clinic Foundation filed advance notices in August 2020 with Louisiana’s Enterprise Zone Program, which provides income and franchise tax credits for creating jobs.

Grace Hebert Curtis Architects and The Lemoine Company are the design team and general contractor, respectively.

“Our new clinic in Gonzales is a crucial part of Ochsner’s commitment to patients in the Greater Baton Rouge area,” says Eric McMillen, CEO, Ochsner Baton Rouge in a prepared statement. “Gonzales is a major population center with a growing need for the primary and specialty care we offer.”