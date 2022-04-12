Ochsner announces $10M expansion of Baton Rouge cancer center 

Ochsner Health today announced plans for a $10 million, 16,700-square-foot expansion to its cancer care facility off Interstate 12, including a new pharmacy for patients and additional exam rooms.

The pharmacy will benefit all Ochsner Cancer Center–Baton Rouge patients taking part in active clinical trials studies, regardless of the research specialty, Ochsner says in its announcement.

The construction comes on the heels of the first wave of expansion of services completed in 2021, which added space for patient treatment, as well as upgraded technology for positron emission tomography scans, also known as PET or PET-CT scans.

The latest project will provide an additional 30 patient exam rooms, three treatment rooms and two consultation rooms. The project is expected to be completed in spring 2023.

Ochsner says expansion will make the cancer center “a leading, comprehensive cancer care destination in the Baton Rouge region.” Ochsner Cancer Center–Baton Rouge is connected to the Ochsner Health network of facilities and physicians through Epic, Ochsner’s integrated electronic health record system, which enables physicians to securely share patient information.

Today’s announcement is another moving piece in the region’s shifting cancer care industry, with Our Lady of the Lake and Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center each making changes in the past several months. Read more about Baton Rouge cancer care from the latest edition of Business Report.