Louisiana company mergers and acquisitions held steady in 2022

Louisiana saw 206 acquisition or merger transactions announced or closed in 2022 that involved a buyer, seller or target company from the state, New Orleans CityBusiness reports.

The number of deals was similar to the year before, though disclosed transaction value fell significantly from $21.1 billion in 2021 to $9.6 billion. Most Louisiana transactions involved privately owned companies that did not disclose sale price.

The decrease in Louisiana transaction value echoed a broader U.S. trend. Total U.S. deal value in 2022 declined 43% to $1.53 trillion, according to Dealogic.

The largest Louisiana transaction announced in 2022 was LHC Group’s pending merger with Optum, a subsidiary of UnitedHealth Group, in a deal valued at $5.4 billion. Read the full story.