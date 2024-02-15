Number of American workers hitting picket lines more than doubled last year 

Autoworkers held waves of walkouts. Hollywood actors and writers picketed for months. And health care, education and hospitality employees also withheld their labor while calling for improved pay and job conditions.

The number of U.S. workers on strike more than doubled last year. According to an annual report from the Labor Action Tracker, a collaboration between researchers at Cornell University and the University of Illinois, those involved in work stoppages climbed 141% in 2023 to 539,000—up from 224,000 in 2022.

This jump can be largely credited to big, high-profile work stoppages, the Thursday report notes. Strikes from unions such as United Auto Workers, Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions and United Teachers Los Angeles accounted for nearly 65% of the striking workers.

Johnnie Kallas, an assistant professor at the University of Illinois who founded the Labor Action Tracker in 2021, notes that the U.S. hasn’t seen this many striking workers for several years—and points to 2023’s strength across the private sector as the root cause.

The Labor Action Tracker documented 470 work stoppages last year (up 9% from 2022). That resulted in more than 24 million strike days across all involved workers.

The majority (62%) of all strikes last year were for less than five days. But about half of 2023’s total striking workers were on the picket line for more than a month.

Top demands from those participating in 2023’s work stoppages included better pay, improved health and safety, and increased staffing. Read more.