‘Not another one like it’: State-of-the-art LSU Center for River Studies opens at Water Campus

A model inside the LSU Center for River Studies (Sam Karlin)

he LSU Center for River Studies, boasting a state-of-the-art physical model of the Mississippi River, officially opened its doors today as the latest phase of the Water Campus, which aims to become the hub for coastal research in the region.

The $18 million center will house full-time researchers as well as graduate and undergraduate students, and serves as the most significant research component of the Water Campus, which sits just south of the Mississippi River Bridge downtown. It is the third of several planned buildings to open at the 35-acre development.

Officials at a ribbon-cutting ceremony today touted an interactive, physical model of the Mississippi River, about the size of an NBA basketball court, that researchers will use to study, among other things, the impacts of sediment diversions. Those projects are a key facet in the state’s quest to reverse the erosion of Louisiana’s coast.

Daily Report has the full story.