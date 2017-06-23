North Baton Rouge leaders split on moving zoo

BREC’s proposal to revitalize Greenwood Community Park in exchange for relocating the Baton Rouge Zoo is drawing divided opinions among north Baton Rouge’s political and religious leaders.

A group of state and local lawmakers from the area—along with Mayor Sharon Weston Broome and a Mid City residents group—are among those who not only want BREC to pump taxpayer dollars into revitalizing the zoo in its current location, but also want upgrades to the surrounding park.

Then there are others in north Baton Rouge, including several influential reverends, who support the desire of BREC’s leadership to relocate the zoo and replace it with a multi-use facility.

Where that leaves the fate of the zoo—currently located at Greenwood Park—is unclear. BREC Commissioner Carolyn McKnight considered bringing the proposal to a vote at Thursday’s commission meeting, but ultimately decided to delay until late August.

Relocating the zoo is estimated to cost $110 million, which BREC pegs as the same cost as renovating the current location.

