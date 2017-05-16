North Baton Rouge entrepreneur boot camp rescheduled due to DOJ’s Sterling decision

iStock photo

A boot camp for entrepreneurs in north Baton Rouge has been rescheduled for Wednesday, May 24. The event—cosponsored by the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, the Baton Rouge Area Foundation, the Baton Rouge North Economic Development District and Conscious Venture Lab—was originally to be held earlier this month, but was postponed in anticipation of the U.S Department of Justice decision in the Alton Sterling case.

BRAC President and CEO Adam Knapp says the delay turned out to be a good thing because it has given more interested entrepreneurs an opportunity to participate in the event.

Approximately 10 entrepreneurial teams of between three and five individuals will be selected for the intensive, daylong event, which will be run by Conscious Venture Lab. So far, 13 small businesses have applied and applications are still being accepted through Friday.

Daily Report has the full story.