NOLA-based jeweler Porter Lyons popping up at Perkins Rowe

The New Orleans-based accessory and jeweler Porter Lyons will park its tiny house shop at Perkins Rowe on Friday.

The Porter Lyons Mirror House will be parked at The Green, the park adjacent to Anthropologie, and will stay through April 8.

Founded by Ashley Porter, lifestyle brand Porter Lyons aims to preserve culture through design. The designer’s collections are largely inspired by her New Orleans heritage, which dates back to the 1860s.

The shopping center, at the corner of Perkins Road and Bluebonnet Boulevard, installed two permanent spaces in the shopping center for pop-up shops last year, expanding on the property’s initiative to follow a national trend.

Erinn Sala, Perkins Rowe marketing manager said in a prepared statement that the shopping center aims to “afford every person the equal opportunity to call Perkins Rowe home” with its pop-up program.

Other pop-ups coming to the Rowe this month include: