Permanent spaces for pop-up shops coming to Perkins Rowe

Perkins Rowe will soon offer two permanent spaces in the shopping center for pop-up shops, expanding on the property’s initiative to follow a national trend.

The spaces will be available for short-term leases that can range anywhere from one weekend to one year, says Erinn Sala, Perkins Rowe marketing manager. The spaces will also be available for local merchants and artisans, as well as larger, national companies that want to test the waters in the Baton Rouge market.

Two suites are being renovated for pop-ups. The remodels cost $160,000 each, according to city-parish permits issued this week, with the work expected to be complete in early June.

The addition of permanent space for pop-ups was a part of a redevelopment and branding campaign Perkins Rowe officials announced last year.

One of the spaces will be next to Barnes & Nobles and Charming Charlie, and the other will be near the Christian women’s fashion store Altar’d State.

Perkins Rowe is currently offering a temporary pop-up space, which hosted Varsity Sports during the holiday season, between Paris Parker Salon & Spa and Anthropologie.