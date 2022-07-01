Nogal Mexican Grill set to open near LSU

Nogal Mexican Grill is preparing to open next door to Louie’s Cafe in the North Gate area near LSU, a sign on the building indicates.

The building on Lake Street is the former home of a Newk’s Eatery that closed in 2020.

The ownership group has about 10 restaurants across Louisiana and Oklahoma, says Matthew Shirley of Saurage Rotenberg Commercial Real Estate, who represented the landlord.

This will be the second location of Nogal Mexican Grill. The first opened in Deville, which is a little more than 20 miles east of Alexandria, in 2020.

Results of an internet search suggest the original location is closed, and the phone number given on the restaurant’s website has been disconnected. The agent who represented the restaurant in the Baton Rouge deal could not be reached in time for this report.

“Nogal” is a Spanish word that translates to “walnut.”