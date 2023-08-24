No end in sight for legal battle between Bernhard Capital, CSRS companies

The ongoing legal fight between Brown and Root Industrial Services―a Bernhard Capital company―and CSRS subsidiary Fides Consulting now has a date in federal court.

But after more than two years, the parties to a dispute over alleged theft of trade secrets remain deep in discovery, and the current July 15 trial date is likely to be pushed back, attorneys for both sides say.

“We still have a whole lot of work left to do,” says attorney Christine Keenan, who represents BRIS.

BRIS filed suit in March 2021 in the 19th Judicial District Court against Anthony Farris, BRIS’s former CEO; Kevin Steed, former engineering division president; and Fides, which CSRS formed in late 2020.

The company subsequently filed a similar suit in federal court. The state litigation does not have a trial date yet.

BRIS initially sued Farris and Steed for allegedly violating contracts by recruiting other BRIS employees when they left to join the new firm. BRIS later discovered that they took documents with them that contained proprietary trade secrets, Keenan says.

The defendants have argued that they were not soliciting―the former employees simply wanted to leave―and that the documents at issue were of little consequence.

CSRS formed Fides to work with Houston-based Grön Fuels on the development of a renewable diesel facility at the Port of Greater Baton Rouge. BRIS argues the documents gave Fides a head start in the marketplace.

