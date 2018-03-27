No charges against Baton Rouge officers in Sterling case, Louisiana AG announces

Two Baton Rouge police officers will not face state criminal charges for their roles in the July 2016 fatal shooting of 37-year-old Alton Sterling in front of a North Foster Drive convenience store, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has announced.

“Both officers acted in a reasonable and justifiable manner in the shooting death of Alton Sterling,” Landry said at a press conference that began at 10 a.m. downtown.

Landry’s decision comes nearly 11 months after the U.S. Justice Department announced it would not pursue civil rights charges against officers Blane Salamoni and Howie Lake II, whom are both white and were involved in the controversial shooting of Sterling, who was black. The U.S. Justice Department then turned its case files over to Landry’s office for possible state criminal charges.

“This investigation included an examination and reexamination of the evidence provided by the federal government. We initiated a further state investigation into the information provided,” Landry said.

Daily Report has the full story.