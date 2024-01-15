Nick Saban’s focus on the process, not the prize carried him to national championships 

Seven-time national championship winner Nick Saban announced his retirement last week after 17 seasons as Alabama’s head football coach and a decade-spanning career that included a four-year stint at LSU.

Saban, 72, took the Crimson Tide to 201 game wins and LSU to a national championship under his leadership. In April 2021, he sat down with Business Report’s 21st Century Business Forum to discuss the strategies he uses to lead his teams to success. One key to his success: Focus on the steps you need to take, rather than the end prize.

“One of the things I always struggle with,” Saban said in the interview “is we live in such an outcome-oriented world. People want to focus on outcomes, and I think outcomes are a bit of a distraction.”

Instead, leaders should focus on the process―that is, doing the things big and small that will produce the outcome they want to achieve. Rather than a leader in business talking about how much product they want to sell, Saban said, the leader should be working with individuals “to do the things that are going to help them get the outcome we want to achieve.”

