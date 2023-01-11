Niagara Bottling investing $160M to build plant near Hammond

Niagara Bottling is planning to invest $160 million to build a production facility in Tangipahoa Parish near Hammond, Louisiana Economic Development announced today.

The 500,000-square-foot facility will employ 70 workers with an average salary of $55,000, according to LED

To secure Niagara’s commitment, the state offered an incentive package that includes LED FastStart and a performance-based $750,000 award through a program that supports site infrastructure improvements. The company is also expected to participate in the Quality Jobs and Industrial Tax Exemption programs.

Construction is scheduled to begin in the second quarter of this year.

The California-based company operates more than 40 production facilities worldwide with a workforce of more than 70,000. Tangipahoa will be Niagara’s first location in the state. Read the full announcement.