NFIB eyeing solutions to growing labor shortages

With a growing number of businesses frustrated over the labor shortages that are hampering their ability to rebound in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Louisiana chapter of the National Federation of Independent Businesses is planning to introduce a plan this week that would wean the state off the federally funded enhanced unemployment benefits and redirect new stimulus dollars to a program that would incentivize people to go back to work.

The measures, which will likely be tacked on as amendments to existing bills currently making their way through the legislative process, would be modeled after measures others states have taken and would be designed not to punish those who need unemployment benefits but to help struggling businesses, says Dawn Starns McVea, director of the NFIB Louisiana and Mississippi chapters.

“Some 44 percent of our members are reporting that they have not been able to find enough qualified workers for the past two months,” Starns says. “That’s an all-time high. So we’re trying to look for solutions and see if there’s not a better way we can spend these federal dollars.”

One of the places the NFIB is looking to is Montana, which announced last week a return to work program that will use a portion of the federal money in the most recent pandemic relief package to pay employees who return to work by May 4 a $1,200 hiring bonus.

The incentive is designed to soften the blow from another measure that the state enacted last week: It announced that beginning June 27 it will no longer accept enhanced unemployment benefits from the federal government.

South Carolina last week also announced it is opting out of the federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation Program as of June 30.

Unlike Montana, South Carolina is not offering hiring bonuses.

The enhanced unemployment benefits that have been part of federal relief packages since last year, have kept many low-wage workers afloat throughout the pandemic, enabling them to continue paying rent and other monthly bills.

But the benefits, which in some cases more than double state unemployment compensation, have also been blamed for the current labor shortage because many workers can earn more by staying home than going back to a minimum-wage job that may also be physically demanding and put them at high risk of contracting COVID-19.

The issue is becoming more dire and more partisan as businesses attempt to staff up to keep up with demand and the economy reopens and commerce returns to pre-pandemic levels.

April was the third consecutive month with a record-high reading of unfilled job openings among small businesses. McVea says.

While it is unclear what, specifically, the NFIB will propose, McVea says it will likely involve ending the federal enhanced unemployment benefits in Louisiana, and using pandemic relief funds to offer a hiring bonus to new employees.

“We have got to get people working again,” she says. “There are vehicles that would do that so it comes back to whether the governor would be willing to stop accepting federal benefits and start doing this instead.”

But the effort will face opposition from, among others, the Louisiana Budget Project, which, like other social justice advocacy organizations, argues that the main reason businesses cannot find enough qualified and willing workers is because they don’t pay a fair wage.

“What South Carolina did is outrageous,” LBP Executive Director Jan Moller says. “It’s a mean-spirited idea that should go absolutely nowhere and businesses that cannot find workers should look at what they are paying workers.”

Moller says the issue is not as simple as wage rates alone. Part of the problem is that people still have pandemic-related responsibilities that keep them from joining the workforce, whether because they have kids at home or sick relatives to care for.

“I also think the pandemic has given a lot of people an opportunity to retrain for other jobs, so people who were in the service industry may have reconsidered the service industry as a career,” he says. “So people are reevaluating what they want to do but I also think the problem in Louisiana has not been a lack of jobs but a lack of good paying jobs. The answer is not to cut unemployment benefits but to raise the minimum wage.”