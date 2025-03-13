Nexus will host a new tech event to replace BREW

Nexus Louisiana announced a new tech competition set for this summer that will replace the longstanding Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week, or BREW, as the organization strives to deepen its commitment to the tech ecosystem.

Nexus has hosted the BREW event for 13 years. The event was initially scheduled for May 6-8 at Electric Depot.

The Nexus Technology Cup is scheduled for June 17-19. It will provide a platform for tech innovators statewide, inviting high school and college students―as well as skilled developers―to present their software and hardware projects.

Participants can compete in one of three tracks: high school, collegiate, and an open track that welcomes anyone building innovative technology.

“Our open track is specifically designed for creative minds who are pushing boundaries, regardless of their background or affiliation,” said Tony Zanders, President and CEO of Nexus Louisiana, in a prepared statement. “Whether you’re an independent inventor, a startup founder, or someone developing a side project with potential, Baton Rouge is the place to be if you’re serious about building technology.”

Participants can showcase their projects to a panel of judges from leading global tech companies, including Microsoft, Amazon, Meta and Google.

Initially established by the Louisiana Legislature as Research Park Corporation, Nexus Louisiana was designed to drive economic development by fostering high-tech initiatives throughout the state.

“In alignment with our statute, we are dedicated to nurturing the local tech ecosystem and broadening our reach across Louisiana,” Zanders says. “This competition is an integral part of our mission to expand tech startups, develop a more skilled workforce, and stimulate economic growth.”