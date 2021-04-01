Nexus Louisiana and LSU launch program for aspiring entrepreneurs

Nexus Louisiana, in partnership with LSU, has announced a new initiative called Ignition to help aspiring entrepreneurs evaluate their business idea’s viability through customer discovery and development.

During this eight-week entrepreneurial accelerator program, business mentors and industry experts will guide participants through the customer development process step by step to help them answer a very simple but critical question, “Will anyone buy what I’m selling?”

“Our goal is to help entrepreneurs keep from investing significant resources into an idea that might not be viable,” says Nexus Louisiana Technology Park Executive Director Stephen Loy. “We would rather someone decide whether their business idea will work early in the process, than find out after they have mortgaged their home.”

Participants will also have access to up to $3,000 in reimbursable funds through a grant at LSU to help cover the cost of their customer discovery efforts. These funds can be used for travel, to attend a conference or other creative ways.

Ignition will kick off with a program orientation April 28, starting at 6 p.m., and conclude June 30. In addition to the weekly sessions, participants are expected to invest approximately five hours each week shaping their business idea outside of class. See the full announcement.