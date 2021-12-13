Nexus Louisiana accepting applications for $100K pitch competition 

As part of Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week, Nexus Louisiana will host a high-stakes pitch competition that will culminate with a live pitch event March 10 in which the winner will receive a $100,000 investment prize.

Applications are due Jan. 25, and must include a two-page executive summary. Participating businesses must have less than $250,000 in annual revenue as of Dec. 31, 2021.

The competition is open to Louisiana-based companies and businesses based outside the state that certify their willingness to relocate if they win. Applicants should have a scalable, high-growth business model with a strong management team.

“The judges’ criteria for picking the three finalists and the ultimate winner will be based on which company has the best presentation and is the most “investable company,” says Bill Ellison, CEO of Innovation Catalyst and the Red Stick Angel Network. “Judges will be focusing on whether the company has a unique, innovative offering with a scalable business model that addresses a critical pain point for a large and growing market.”

Qualified semifinalists will be selected from the pool of applicants and will be notified Jan. 28. Semifinalists will then submit their business plan, media materials, and a one-page summary for review and comment by judges.

Semifinalists will deliver their pitches behind closed doors Feb. 22 at the Nexus Louisiana Technology Park. The $100,000 investment prize is provided by a pool of experienced, accredited investors and is managed jointly by Innovation Catalyst and Red Stick Angels. Get more information.