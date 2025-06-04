Next-gen design: Helene Dellocono

She calls herself a “homebody to the core,” but it took leaving her native Louisiana and stepping out of her comfort zone to prepare Helene Dellocono for her current role as owner of Helene Dellocono Designs.

The LSU interior design graduate worked with hospitality design companies in Chicago and Dallas, honing her technical skills on projects for high-profile hotels and restaurants, before moving to Houston in 2021 and turning to residential design with Marie Flanigan Interiors.

“What came with living in these bigger cities and working for these bigger firms was the opportunity to be a part of bigger projects,” says Dellocono, 31, who returned home to Baton Rouge and launched her own full-service design firm in 2024.

She also teamed up with the existing design company Texture and now uses its studio as a home base.

“I was able to travel the country and work with some of the best in the industry, and I take everything I learned from them with me into my own work now.”

Though Dellocono’s primary emphasis is on residential design, one of her most notable local projects marries both of her backgrounds: the interior design transformation of several rooms within the City Club of Baton Rouge’s 1894 building downtown.

“That felt very representative of me as a designer,” she says. “With its traditional base layer, I was able to elaborate with some contemporary elements and layers of color and texture that brought the club up with the times in a way that will last.”

SHARED INSIGHTS

Defining my brand

I would say my brand blends timeless design with a tailored, livable approach, offering personalized service to clients who value quality, curated, refined design. I position myself in the mid- to high-end market.

Strategy for managing a budget while delivering high-impact design

I start by understanding the client’s priorities—what will make the biggest impact for them—and work from there. I try to make what I call “high-low” selections—investing in key pieces or finishes that will really make an impact while being restrained on other elements and spending wisely.

If I could redesign an iconic space—real or fictional

I don’t think the word redesign is what I would use (because I wouldn’t change a thing)—but I would love to be a part of the design process on any Nancy Meyers movie. I’m obsessed with her style and taste, and it would be a dream come true to be in the room and help develop a set design with her and her team.

The next decade

I see my business growing intentionally—taking on projects that allow for deep creativity and strong client relationships. The industry in general is shifting, I think, toward a more personalized place where people care most about supporting their lifestyle and values while also looking elevated and intentional. People want to feel like they can actually live in these spaces while also looking good.

Read more about young entrepreneurs bringing fearless flair to interiors.