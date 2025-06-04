Next-gen design: Emily Wood

Sewing curtains and pajamas with her grandmother as a child eventually led Emily Wood to her career as a decorator.

“Her knowledge of fabric selection and sewing deeply influenced my understanding of textiles,” Wood says. “My time spent sewing with her made a lasting impact on my life and honed my eye for design.”

Wood turned that passion into a degree in textiles and merchandising from LSU, and then an opportunity to assist an interior designer opened a new door.

“It introduced me to a field that perfectly combined the majority of my interests: creativity, textiles, business and the art of making spaces feel like home,” she says. “In an effort to gain more experience, I looked for job opportunities with larger firms. This was right as COVID hit and no one was hiring, so I took a leap of faith and started Emily Wood Interiors.”

The bold move paid off as Wood’s client base grew quickly. Meanwhile, she also unveiled two retail spaces of curated interior items inside The Foyer, giving potential clients and casual shoppers a sampling of her style. “My business minor equipped me with the skills needed to run a retail operation while also educating me on consumer behavior,” she says.

Wood, now 27, says her main priority in any project is creating a design that will endure for years to come.

Before I get too excited about a fabric or wallpaper, I think, ‘Will this be well liked in 10-plus years?’ Things like pillows and accessories are expected to ebb and flow, but the investment pieces should be timeless.”

SHARED INSIGHTS

Defining my brand

I want to be approachable and easy to work with. I do not have a one-size-fits-all approach. I meet my clients where they are at and treat every project with the care and attention it deserves.

If I could redesign an iconic space—real or fictional

I would love to redesign the Oval Office. It is such an iconic and historic space. The colors are outdated. Obviously incorporating red, white and blue is a must, but the mustard silk drapes are not my favorite.

One design rule I’d love to break

I love to replace a ceiling fan with a light fixture in clients’ homes, but in my own home I cannot sleep without a fan.

Most unusual item I’ve ever incorporated into a space

My client has a very intricate and colorful heirloom clock that was purchased in New Orleans around the time of the Civil War. We gave it a new life by giving it a special display; I had a custom-size acrylic block made for it to sit on, and it gave the clock a whole new look. I love to mix in meaningful heirlooms and bring them to life in unexpected ways.

