Next-gen design: Dan Bergeron

From a “Party at the Pyramid” to a star-studded astronomy-themed affair, Dan Bergeron has been the mastermind behind the lavish decorations for the Louisiana Art & Science Museum’s fundraising gala every year since 2014.

And that was on top of his work as a designer with McMillin Interiors, which he joined in 2012 in a major pivot from his first career as an accountant.

“I was hired on faith and passion,” Bergeron says of that leap after his first meetings with company founder Bill McMillin.

In 2024, Bergeron left McMillin to launch his own firm, Dan Bergeron Interiors, where he is leveraging his left-brain background once again.

“Interior decorating to me is the perfect mix of client interaction, creative freedom, sales and business,” says Bergeron, now 36. “My previous experience in accounting allows me to understand every sales transaction and profitability, easily understand how to charge for my services, and manage my own books.”

Bergeron says he grew up with an innate sense of interior decorating. He was a sounding board for family and friends in their own home design choices long before he entered the field professionally.

Today, he is known for spaces that mix colors and patterns in bold and unexpected ways, yet always with a timeless foundation.

“I like to continuously add new pieces found over time to spaces I’ve done,” he adds. “Each one introduces a new element that enhances the design.”

SHARED INSIGHTS

Inspiring my work right now

Travel is inspiring me the most right now. I love to explore historic areas and appreciate their preservation as well as how modern design has been incorporated into historic spaces. I am always amazed when I see beautiful marbles stand the test of time from hundreds of years ago, and how certain design elements can remain timeless today. Details as small as a front door, a window design, a siding pattern or a color scheme can inspire a new idea for a project.

First thing I notice when I walk into a room

I do a complete scan of a space within a couple of seconds and gather a feel for the room. I’m appreciating smart design choices, superb color and tile pairings, unique millwork details and thoughtful touches that make the space stand out. I also tend to immediately notice incorrect design choices. My eye can quickly see issues like color mismatches, furniture out of scale, inefficient arrangements, poor lighting, and fabric patterns clashing.

Trends I’m loving, and trends I’m leaving behind

I love that design is trending traditional again. I have always had an appreciation for styles and furniture that tend to remain classic forever, usually avoiding most trends, but we are seeing a return to classic English pattern layering, varieties of colors in rooms, and overall warmer palettes, leaving behind stark whites and grays—the return of maximalism.

If I could redesign an iconic space—real or fictional

Monica and Rachel’s apartment on Friends. I have seen the 10-season series more times than I’d like to admit, but aside from the iconic purple walls and blue cabinets, the furniture pieces could use a refresh.

