News alert: LSU had $5.1B economic impact on Louisiana in 2017 fiscal year

LSU had a $5.1 billion in economic impact in Louisiana during the 2017 fiscal year, or $1,097 per citizen, according to a new report from the E.J. Ourso College of Business. In East Baton Rouge Parish, the university had an economic impact of roughly $1.8 billion and was responsible for 6,837 direct jobs, the report says.

Unveiled by LSU President F. King Alexander, the report takes a look at the economic impact of the LSU System at the state and parish level, as well as outside of Louisiana.

It’s the first report by LSU faculty that drills down to the economic impact on each of the state’s 64 parishes. The report also includes the impact of each LSU System campus, including the LSU AgCenter, LSU Health Sciences Center New Orleans, Pennington Biomedical Research Center and the flagship campus in Baton Rouge.

Alexander unveiled the report during an address at LSU-Shreveport, the first stop of a statewide tour titled “LSU 2025: Challenge Accepted | LSU’s Role in Addressing the Biggest Problems Facing our State-and our Nation.” The address ties into the university’s strategic plan.

Daily Report has the full story.