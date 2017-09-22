News alert: IBM fails to meet job numbers; Louisiana extends deal for two more years

The IBM building in downtown Baton Rouge. (File photo)

IBM failed to create the 800 jobs it promised by 2017 in Baton Rouge under a 2013 economic development deal.

The state has ponied up $14.8 million, plus $12.7 million in federal hurricane recovery dollars, to build IBM a downtown office tower. Louisiana Economic Development also put up a 12-year, $29.5 million performance-based incentive package that included $1.5 million from the East Baton Rouge city-parish government.

Despite falling short, Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration decided to extend the deadline by two years for IBM to reach its promised 800-job mark. Under a revised agreement, IBM has agreed to pay an increased “non-performance penalty”—$10,000 for each job below 800—if it falls short again in 2019, according to a statement released by the administration.

Should IBM meet the 800-job threshold, it will be allowed to repurpose $3.3 million in remaining qualified labor grant funds for training programs.

