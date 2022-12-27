Newly elected Davante Lewis shares his thoughts on the PSC

On Dec. 10, political newcomer Davante Lewis was elected to represent District 3 on the Louisiana Public Service Commission, the body that regulates public utilities for most of the state. Lewis defeated longtime incumbent and fellow Democrat Lambert Boissiere III—a member of a prominent New Orleans political family who had heavy institutional support—and became the first openly LGBTQ person elected to a state-level seat in Louisiana.

Lewis ran on a progressive platform, promising to push for expanding renewable energy, codifying a “bill of rights” for utility ratepayers and prohibiting commissioners from accepting political contributions from companies they regulate, such as utility giant Entergy Corp.

Lewis sat down last week for an extended interview with New Orleans-based nonprofit news organization Verite, discussing the election and his plans as a commissioner representing a district that stretches from Baton Rouge, where he lives, to New Orleans.

He also talked about what the seat means to residents of New Orleans, where the City Council—not the Public Service Commission—is the primary utility regulator.

Read the full Q&A from Louisiana Illuminator.