Wednesday, June 21, 2023 BusinessInsider Newest commissioner wants to change how the PSC does business By David Jacobs - June 21, 2023 FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmailPrint (iStock) Commissioner Davante Lewis, however, argues that the PSC should rethink how it approaches the “regulatory compact.” Already an INSIDER? Sign in. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for under $2.00 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already an INSIDER? Sign in