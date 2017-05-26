‘New type of residential environment for Baton Rouge’ possible at Greenwood Park

As BREC management begins the process of reimagining the future of the sprawling 660-acre Greenwood Park in north Baton Rouge—which is home to the Baton Rouge Zoo and two golf courses—BREC Commissioner Davis Rhorer says one idea he’d like to see added to the list of possibilities is some sort of residential development in the park.

“With that size property you could build new neighborhoods,” says Rhorer, who is also executive director of the Downtown Development District. “There is a lot of woods and it’s a really beautiful property that could be a new type of residential environment for Baton Rouge. This is the time to vision the possibilities so we need to think outside the box.”

BREC shifted its focus to Greenwood Park this week when it revived discussions about the possibility of moving the zoo, which is located on 147 acres in the middle of the park. A 2015 feasibility studyrecommended relocating the zoo, a move favored by BREC Superintendent Carolyn McKnight but opposed by some advocates for north Baton Rouge. McKnight has said her plans for transforming Greenwood would generate more economic development for the community than the zoo does.

