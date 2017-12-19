New rules for casinos could spur growth in Baton Rouge market

Changes being sought to Louisiana gaming laws—like allowing riverboat casinos to move onto land—could help grow the Baton Rouge market, economic development officials said today.

Changing the rules regulating the casino game rests with the Legislature, but, regardless of what lawmakers might do, it appears the Baton Rouge market can sustain three casinos—a notion panned by many when L’Auberge entered the market five years ago.

Since then, adjusted gross revenues from casinos in East Baton Rouge Parish has grown by $92 million, according to figures tracked by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. That doesn’t mean there hasn’t been a reshuffling of the casino revenue deck. Hollywood Casino, in particular, has been hurt by the opening of L’Auberge, with its annual revenue declining from $122 million in the 2011-12 fiscal year to $67.3 million last year, a drop of $54.7 million.

So far, “every indication” is that Baton Rouge can continue to handle three casinos, says Baton Rouge Area Chamber President and CEO Adam Knapp.

