New Orleans-Baton Rouge passenger rail service mired in questions

While local officials have begun securing grants to build train platforms and stations for a proposed passenger rail line connecting Baton Rouge and New Orleans, many fundamental aspects of the project—such as where the trains will stop and how often they will run—remain unknown.

The intercity train proposal made headlines last month after state and local officials sent out news releases indicating the project took a step forward with the city of Gonzales having secured $20 million in grant money from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to build a train station. But Gonzales won’t get that money until other public and private entities get to work on their portions of the project.

“For a lot of this, Gonzales is going to be sitting on the sidelines waiting for the others to catch up,” says Scot Byrd, chief administrative officer for the city of Gonzales.

The Baton Rouge Area Foundation, which has advocated heavily for the project, proposes that the train service use the existing freight rail tracks between Baton Rouge and New Orleans. BRAF Vice President John Spain, who also sits on the Southern Rail Commission, says the state would have to enter into a contract with the private company that owns the tracks.

Rights to the tracks are likely to change as Canadian Pacific has plans to merge with current owner Kansas City Southern.

The state transportation department is exploring BRAF’s recommendation, though Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn Wilson says that using freight tracks for passenger rail poses some challenges. The number of passenger trains and their frequency could be limited, he says.

BRAF proposes the service could start with offering twice-a-day service. The Sierra Club, which is also advocating for the project, wants at least eight trips a day. Wilson says Canadian Pacific has so far agreed to only one round-trip train a day, though nothing has been finalized.

“The reality is that one train a day, you’re not going to grow your ridership, and there are elements to how many trains a day you run because every time you run a passenger train, you’re disrupting freight services,” Wilson says. “It’s a very complex decision or discussion matrix to be able to resolve that, and of course, the more trains you run, the larger the subsidy.”

Another concern with using the existing privately owned tracks is determining the level of public control and oversight. It’s still unknown which entity, whether a government authority or private company, will have primary control of the passenger train service, Wilson says.

