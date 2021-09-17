New models by researchers could help predict number of Gulf hurricanes

LSU researchers have developed new methods of predicting how many hurricanes will pass through the Gulf of Mexico in a given hurricane season, the school says.

The new models could help governments plan disaster responses, such as setting up shelters. Offshore oil and gas operators also might be able to use them when deciding whether to slow down operations in advance of possible storms.

While climatologists already have several ways to forecast the intensity of the hurricane season, most look at the Atlantic basin as a whole rather than the Gulf specifically, the researchers say.

“The Gulf of Mexico is a very active sub-basin of the Atlantic,” says Paul Miller, assistant professor with the LSU Department of Oceanography and Coastal Sciences and lead author of the study. “Last year, Louisiana alone hosted five named storms.”

Storms are more likely to form earlier in the hurricane season in the Gulf than in the Atlantic and can rapidly intensify, especially from August to October when surface temperatures are at their peak. And because the Gulf is almost entirely enclosed, those storms usually strike land.

Miller and co-author Jill Trepanier, an associate professor with the LSU Department of Geography and Anthropology, noticed a correlation between the temperature about halfway up the troposphere—the lowest layer of Earth’s atmosphere—and the number of storms. While this area shifts up or down depending on how warm the atmosphere is, it sits roughly about 3.7 miles above the Earth’s surface.

The average temperature of this area above the Gulf predicted by models run in May can accurately anticipate how many storms are likely to come through the Gulf from June to November, the researchers say. Miller says the model works a little better in predicting heavy storm seasons than average storm seasons; for example, it more accurately predicted that an elevated number of storms would pass through the Gulf in 2020.

You can read their paper here.