New lawsuit blames August flooding on I-12 construction

A Tangipahoa Parish man has a filed a lawsuit against the state and the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, blaming the construction of Interstate 12 for severe and repeated flooding in his parish.

Levi E. Robertson filed the lawsuit today in Baton Rouge federal court on behalf of himself and other “similarly situated persons,” with intentions to set up a possible class action suit. It marks the second claim of its kind against the state and DOTD.

DOTD spokesman Brendan Rush tells Daily Report the department does not comment on active litigation.

In his lawsuit, Robertson alleges the state constructed a section of I-12 across the Tangipahoa floodplain, near the town of Robert, that created a dirt embankment with only three small and inadequate openings for water to flow through.

