New hockey team will take to the ice as the Baton Rouge Zydeco 

The Louisiana capital’s new professional hockey team will be called the Baton Rouge Zydeco, paying homage to the state’s Cajun and zydeco musical heritage.

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome and Baton Rouge Pro Hockey announced the team’s name at an event this morning after months of discussions and hints.

The Zydeco will open its season at the Raising Cane’s River Center on Oct. 26 against the Columbus River Dragons, with its season running through mid-April. During Carnival season the Baton Rouge team will play most of its games on the road. Read more about the team from a previous Daily Report.